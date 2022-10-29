Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.