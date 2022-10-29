Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,263 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $22,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $416.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

