Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 584 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $291.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.42 and a 200 day moving average of $267.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

