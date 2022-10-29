Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,083 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

