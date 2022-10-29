Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.36.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $345.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

