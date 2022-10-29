NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

