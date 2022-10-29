Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

