Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nomura stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 1,454,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of Nomura stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 248,923 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

