Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 5,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

