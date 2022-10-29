NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.46

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $8.33. NL Industries shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 20,421 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NL Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NL Industries by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also

