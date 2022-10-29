Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

