Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

