Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Verve Therapeutics worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $40.70 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $5,297,900. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

