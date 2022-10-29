Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

LBRT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.22. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,495,499 shares of company stock worth $191,573,968 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

