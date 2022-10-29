Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,023,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after acquiring an additional 322,092 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cactus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

