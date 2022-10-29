Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Proterra worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 1,153,777 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

PTRA stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

