NFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. NFT has a market capitalization of $23.59 and approximately $902,153.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000063 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $893,036.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

