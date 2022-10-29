NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

