Nexo (NEXO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.96 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Nexo has a market cap of $580.51 million and $7.96 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.65 or 0.31954817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.

