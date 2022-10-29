Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. Nexans has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

