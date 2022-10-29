NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 531,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

