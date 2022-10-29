NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 993 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 85.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $288.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

