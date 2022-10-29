NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

