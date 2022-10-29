Needham & Company LLC Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $112.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.77 on Friday. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $334,267.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $334,267.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,838 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

