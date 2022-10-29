Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

