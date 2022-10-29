Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0652 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,734,423 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

