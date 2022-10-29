Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.10%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.