MUSE ENT NFT Price Reaches $0.80 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $722.52 million and approximately $865,152.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003895 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.78887965 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,380,861.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

