MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($280.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.49. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.