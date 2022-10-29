MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $48.05 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

