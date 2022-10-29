Morgan Stanley Increases NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $10.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Performance
NextDecade stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
