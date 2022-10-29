Morgan Stanley Increases NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $10.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NextDecade stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter worth $199,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter worth $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 112.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $45,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

