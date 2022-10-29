Morgan Stanley Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €32.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $20.32 on Friday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

