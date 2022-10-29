Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME) Director Gary Vincent O’connor Buys 116,666 Shares

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) Director Gary Vincent O’connor bought 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,999.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,731,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,110.10.

Moneta Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:ME traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,686. Moneta Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Haywood Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price objective for the company.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

