Monero Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $68.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $147.52 or 0.00708076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,841.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00270561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00125305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00568281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00231019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00261917 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,193,768 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

