Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $17.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.13.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.50. The company had a trading volume of 578,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,789. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day moving average is $316.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

