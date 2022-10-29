Mizuho Begins Coverage on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.69.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.5 %

Teleflex stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $370.20.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

