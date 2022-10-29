Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 90,355 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

