Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 41,028 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

