Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,203 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.