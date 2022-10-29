Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.08 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $220.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.