Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21,209 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $57.56 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

