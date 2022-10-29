Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ES opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.