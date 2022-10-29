Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,388 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

