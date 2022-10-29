Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.25 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.13 or 0.31807087 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

