Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.61. 839,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

