Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.37-$8.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.37-8.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

