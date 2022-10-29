MetisDAO Market Cap Reaches $138.71 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $31.57 or 0.00150910 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $138.71 million and $4.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,929.48 or 1.00038334 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00259360 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.09346743 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,416,166.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

