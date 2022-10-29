Metahero Hits 1-Day Volume of $760,720.00 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $760,720.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.01480109 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005500 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00019603 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.46 or 0.01869168 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

