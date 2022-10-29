Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 363.0 days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

