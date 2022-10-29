Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.61 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 468,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.